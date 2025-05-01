Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala Municipality
80
Paggaio Municipality
75
Kavala
74
Nea Peramos
42
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 11741 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 174.000 . This 50 sq. m. …
$199,936
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11697 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 103.990 Exclusivity.…
$108,827
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prinos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for € 153.900 . This 60 sq…
$161,059
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Soteros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Soteros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11588 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 120.000 . This 45 s…
$125,582
Leave a request
Apartment in Thassos, Greece
Apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11746 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 143.000 . This 38 sq. m. …
$162,989
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go