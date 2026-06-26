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Houses with garden for sale in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

;
Gazi Municipal Unit
31
Tylissos Municipal Unit
7
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Stone Villa in Crete with Panoramic Views Price: €320,000 A unique natural ston…
$364,046
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-Storey Stone Villa in Crete with Private Courtyard Price: €300,000 This unique na…
$341,293
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Property types in Municipality of Malevizi

villas

Properties features in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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