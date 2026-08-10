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Houses with garage for sale in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

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Gazi Municipal Unit
5
Tylissos Municipal Unit
3
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Stone Villa in Crete with Panoramic Views Price: €340,000 A unique natural ston…
$388,968
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Property types in Municipality of Malevizi

villas

Properties features in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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