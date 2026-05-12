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Houses with garden for sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

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Thermi
107
Vasilika
22
Neo Rysio
16
Trilofos
16
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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
The detached house is approximately 260 sq.m. and is located in Kardia, Thessaloniki. It has…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
This luxury property is located within a secure and exclusive gated residential community. T…
$941,061
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Property types in Thermi Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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