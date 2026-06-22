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Houses with garage for sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

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Megali Panagia
28
Ierissos
20
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1 property total found
Villa 3 rooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Welcome to this beautiful detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property offers…
$278,752
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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Property types in Aristotle Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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