  Aristotle Municipality
  Greece
  Residential
  House
  Sea view
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of livi…
$597,889
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving th…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$480,546
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$307,326
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$150,869
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
$292,248
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 780 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonett…
$834,995
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$417,497
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette…
$949,917
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$300,541
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$344,435
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
$424,669
Villa 1 room in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of . G…
$1,42M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
Price on request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$2,91M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 327 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of livi…
$1,04M
Townhouse in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. A …
$1,12M
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 s…
$525,248
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$676,619
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$173,453
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$203,530
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$365,310
1 room Cottage in Ammouliane, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Buildings: Main house 150 sq.m. (50 sq.m. each slab) Perimeter buildings, 150 sq.m. (approxi…
$815,811
Villa 4 bedrooms in Olympiada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$424,669
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$480,546
Villa 7 bedrooms in Stratoni, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$499,862
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: residential complex of detached houses, unfinished. Under construction 3-story det…
$1,23M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Stratonike, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Stratonike, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedro…
$277,701
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$193,093
