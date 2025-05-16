Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corfu Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

Corfu
38
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
186
Municipality of Northern Corfu
59
Municipality of Southern Corfu
41
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
82 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Nymphes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nymphes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage of 68 sq.m on a land plot of 625 sq.m with sea view located in the villa…
$73,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Lakones, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 210 sq.m cottage under construction in the village of Lacones in the northwest o…
$257,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. The own…
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground fl…
$759,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 368 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A view of the sea, the moun…
$558,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house by the sea in the west of Corfu! The property is on the first line to the …
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
$3,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$558,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$677,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$236,732
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Complex consisted of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kontokali, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two-storey building of six (6) apartments in Kontokali area, built in 2005, on a pl…
$667,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 318 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$615,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$419,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Corfu Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go