Mountain View Houses for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

Corfu
38
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
186
Municipality of Northern Corfu
59
Municipality of Southern Corfu
41
102 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,61M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vatos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$443,591
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of liv…
$105,348
1 room Cottage in Vatos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Extras included with the pr…
$670,530
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floo…
$146,124
1 room Cottage in Lakones, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 210 sq.m cottage under construction in the village of Lacones in the northwest o…
$257,036
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$195,571
1 room Cottage in Benitses, Greece
1 room Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. The own…
$574,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
$1,82M
1 room Cottage in Temploni, Greece
1 room Cottage
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: solar panels for…
$301,738
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$1,57M
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill wi…
$998,668
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 368 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A view of the sea, the moun…
$558,775
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
$3,34M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$80,464
Cottage 1 bedroom in Giannades, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Giannades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
$115,635
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vatos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$480,546
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 215 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$677,306
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$208,749
1 room Cottage in Karousades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$260,936
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rachtades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rachtades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$153,817
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,57M
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$236,732
1 room Cottage in Chalikounas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace. The…
$260,936
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Complex consisted of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq…
Price on request
Property types in Corfu Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
