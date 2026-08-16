Villas for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

;
Corfu
3
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
39
Municipality of Northern Corfu
8
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
7
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59 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kentroma, Greece
Villa
Kentroma, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two…
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Nissaki, Greece
Villa
Nissaki, Greece
Area 250 m²
Luxury Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale – A Private Coastal Haven with Pool, Jacuzzi & Breathtak…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: solar panels for water …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Nissaki, Greece
Villa
Nissaki, Greece
Area 280 m²
Luxury Beachfront 5-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Sea Views – North-East Corfu Exp…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Kentroma, Greece
Villa
Kentroma, Greece
Area 650 m²
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kamara, Greece
Villa
Kamara, Greece
Area 147 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 147 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$550,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agii Deka, Greece
Villa
Agii Deka, Greece
Area 250 m²
Elegant Coastal Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale in Psaras, Corfu! Wake up to the sound of w…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Benitses, Greece
Villa
Benitses, Greece
Area 400 m²
FOR SALE: 2 houses (120 sq.m & 280 sq.) on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-east…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS5626 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for € 3.100.000 . This 420 sq. m.…
$3,57M
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Villa in Barbati, Greece
Villa
Barbati, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an al…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Souleika, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Souleika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5624 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Achilleio for € 1.500.000 . This 200 sq. m…
$1,73M
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Villa in Kokkini, Greece
Villa
Kokkini, Greece
For sale: a villa of 78.16 sq.m., built in 2005, located in a quiet and well-positioned area…
$375,424
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Property Code: HPS5600 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for € 3.400.000 . This 314 sq. m.…
$3,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of …
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Property Code: HPS5622 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Faiakes for € 1.100.000 . This 457 sq. m. …
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Viros, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Viros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 377 m²
Property Code: HPS5627 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Achilleio for € 1.900.000 . This 377 sq. m…
$2,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 181 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Souleika, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Souleika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS5602 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Achilleio for € 1.350.000 . This 240 sq. m…
$1,55M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Astrakeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ermones, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ermones, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS5601 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Pareli for € 850.000 . This 350 sq. m. fur…
$978,225
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with Panoramic Views and Pool in Corfu Price: €1,600,000 Location: Spartil…
$1,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

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with Swimming pool
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