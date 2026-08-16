Cottages for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

;
Corfu
13
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
57
Municipality of Northern Corfu
17
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
6
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78 properties total found
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale, α two-storey house in the village of Kornata, central part of the island! Thi…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sfakera, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 317 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 209 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$2,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Benitses, Greece
Cottage
Benitses, Greece
Area 150 m²
For Sale: Exceptional Property in Benitses with Stunning Sea Views Discover this fantasti…
$1,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 be…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Astrakeri, Greece
Cottage
Astrakeri, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of t…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For Sale: Charming 145 sq.m Residence in the Heart of Old Corfu Town Nestled in the hi…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gimari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Evropouli, Greece
Cottage
Evropouli, Greece
Area 209 m²
Property is located in Potamos area. On the first floor there is one three room apartment…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of l…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leavi…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of 3 be…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 128 m²
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 274 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale are 2 cottages 91 sq.m and 41 sq.m in the village of Agios Prokopis in the central …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kynopiastes, Greece
Cottage
Kynopiastes, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale is a house of 240 sq.m in the Gastouri area, 8 km from of Corfu town.This is the vi…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Magoulades, Greece
Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 90 m²
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Sokraki, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Sokraki, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 320 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Avliotes, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Avliotes, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Evropouli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Evropouli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of ap…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Argirades, Greece
Cottage
Argirades, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments. On the ground floor, there are two apar…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Evropouli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Evropouli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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