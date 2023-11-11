Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
85 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 2 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Property Code: HPS4209 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 103 sq. m. Vil…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Property Code: HPS4203 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €900.000 . This 280 sq. m. furn…
€900,000
Villa 2 room villa in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Property Code: HPS4200 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €460.000 . This 151 sq. m. furn…
€460,000
Villa 5 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 286 m²
Property Code: HPS4192 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €980.000 . This 286 sq. m. furn…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Property Code: HPS4186 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €3.500.000 . This 366 sq. m. fu…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vamos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€950,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…
€310,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Likotinerea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Likotinerea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…
€330,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Aspro, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Aspro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€600,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Douliana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Douliana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Armeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Armeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 storerooms. Th…
€587,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamisiana, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a lovely two bedroom semi-detached villa with a private swimming pool, in a vill…
€200,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tsivaras, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tsivaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
€3,20M
Villa Villa in Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury Villa in the Municipality of Platanias. On a plot of 821 sq.m. Villa for sal…
€740,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perivolia, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,92M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Stylos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€747,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
€550,000
Villa 2 room villa in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house in a quiet place, surrounded by olive groves. Here, everything has been though…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Almyrida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Almyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Aspro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Aspro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir