UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Chania Regional Unit
Villas
Villas for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
Villa
Clear all
85 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
3
124 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
5
2
143 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
2
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Plaka, Greece
2
1
103 m²
Property Code: HPS4209 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 103 sq. m. Vil…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4
4
280 m²
Property Code: HPS4203 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €900.000 . This 280 sq. m. furn…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
2
1
151 m²
Property Code: HPS4200 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €460.000 . This 151 sq. m. furn…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka, Greece
5
5
286 m²
Property Code: HPS4192 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €980.000 . This 286 sq. m. furn…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
3
4
366 m²
Property Code: HPS4186 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €3.500.000 . This 366 sq. m. fu…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vamos, Greece
4
2
130 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kefalas, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…
€310,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Likotinerea, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…
€330,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Aspro, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Douliana, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Armeni, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalyves, Greece
4
1
100 m²
-1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 storerooms. Th…
€587,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamisiana, Greece
2
1
62 m²
2
For sale is a lovely two bedroom semi-detached villa with a private swimming pool, in a vill…
€200,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tsivaras, Greece
2
406 m²
1
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
€3,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1
160 m²
1
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
€910,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
4
2
210 m²
1
For sale luxury Villa in the Municipality of Platanias. On a plot of 821 sq.m. Villa for sal…
€740,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perivolia, Greece
8
500 m²
1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,92M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Stylos, Greece
4
300 m²
1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€747,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chorafakia, Greece
3
3
138 m²
2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
4
3
151 m²
1
Cozy house in a quiet place, surrounded by olive groves. Here, everything has been though…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Plaka, Greece
4
3
203 m²
2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Almyrida, Greece
6
5
280 m²
25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Aspro, Greece
4
3
175 m²
2
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
184 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL