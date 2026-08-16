Villas for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
17
Municipality of Platanias
13
Municipality of Chania
16
Chania
4
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48 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
These two exquisite villas — Felis and Iris — are located on the historic hillside of Halep,…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaxa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaxa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Play videoThe villa, located on a spacious plot of 10,543.10 square meters, will occupy 290.…
$2,08M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
New stone villa "Ra Roa" in AlmyridaStone villa Ra Roa is located in a prestigious location,…
$982,702
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villa with Sea View & Private Pool | Sfinari, Kissamos Location: Sfinari, C…
$665,751
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$998,135
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Villa in Perivolia, Greece
Villa
Perivolia, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included w…
$2,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For Sale: Luxury Three-Storey Villa in Galatas, Chania A unique opportunity for perman…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa
Chorafakia, Greece
Area 465 m²
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
$7,62M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
Description Altera
$638,178
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Dramia, Greece
Villa
Dramia, Greece
Area 180 m²
Luxury villa for sale with panoramic sea views in Rethymno A villa designed for a truly uniq…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gavalochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gavalochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 286 m²
Property Code: HPS4192 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for € 980.000 . This 286 sq. m. fu…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of 2 storerooms. Ground…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
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Villa in Kalathas, Greece
Villa
Kalathas, Greece
Area 250 m²
Modern Luxury Villa in Agios Onoufrios – Experience the Essence of Refined Living In one o…
$1,74M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dramia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dramia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
For Sale: Traditional Stone Villa in Crete A unique opportunity for residence or inves…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
A cozy house in a quiet location, surrounded by olive groves.Everything here is thought out …
$635,866
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 0 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
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Villa in Perivolia, Greece
Villa
Perivolia, Greece
Area 180 m²
Contemporary Luxury Villa 550m from the Sea In one of the most privileged locations of the …
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kalyves, Greece
Villa
Kalyves, Greece
Area 406 m²
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
$3,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,33M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach,…
$1,28M
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Villa 15 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 15 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 695 m²
Property Code: HPS5739 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for € 2.500.000 . This 695.00 sq. …
$2,88M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Platanias, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Platanias, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 386 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
CRETE MALEME  Experience the essence of luxury villa living in Maleme, Crete, with this e…
$714,060
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$638,342
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
These two exquisite villas — Felis and Iris — are located on the historic hillside of Halep,…
$4,05M
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Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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