Mountain View Villas for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
15
Municipality of Platanias
8
Municipality of Chania
12
8 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$596,391
Villa 4 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
$954,639
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
$816,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
$924,099
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
$924,099
Villa 5 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach …
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
