Residential properties for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
132
Platanias Municipality
47
Kissamos Municipality
23
Agía Marína
19
Georgioupoli
10
Kissamos
3
Platanos
3
Souda
3
484 properties total found
4 room house in Vamos, Greece
4 room house
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This staggering stone villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the famous p…
Price on request
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 143 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
€500,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
€500,000
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€460,000
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
€1,25M
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
€500,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€420,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
€580,000
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/4
€583,550
3 room house in Litsarda, Greece
3 room house
Litsarda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is a fantastic villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. It is located in the pictur…
€495,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
€373,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
€405,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Saint George, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Saint George, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
€830,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kaliviani, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kaliviani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
€865,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
€375,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
€400,500
2 room house in Kefalas, Greece
2 room house
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning modern villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania Crete, is located in the beautiful…
€459,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€535,000
4 room house with parking, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000

