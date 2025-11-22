Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
27
Municipality of Platanias
14
Municipality of Chania
30
Chania
8
6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach,…
$1,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$998,135
NicoleNicole
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
$1,45M
