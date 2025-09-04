Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
21
Municipality of Chania
23
Municipality of Platanias
10
Chania
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palio Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Two-Storey Villa for Sale in Crete – Kournas (Georgioupoli) A unique opportunity…
$374,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Souda, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Souda, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$3,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms in Daratsos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Daratsos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included w…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Sternes, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. In a magical and peaceful location, a 337 sq.m. vil…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Kissamos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale – Villa Elafo: Designer Stone Villa with Heated Infinity Pool & Sea Views in Keramo…
$702,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Unique Villa with Sea & Mountain Views, Almyrida Chania In the heart of Almy…
$4,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sklavopoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 living rooms w…
$930,651
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Traditional Stone Villa in Crete A unique opportunity for residence or inves…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
For Sale: Luxury Three-Storey Villa in Galatas, Chania A unique opportunity for perman…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stavros, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
$7,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ravdoucha, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ravdoucha, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Douliana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Douliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Floor -2/3
For Sale: 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom Villa with Panoramic Views in Gavalochori, Apokoronas – Chan…
$877,831
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Τsikoliana, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Τsikoliana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of 100 sq.m. with pool, garden, and additional building potential in Vamos, Chania A…
$702,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of 2 storerooms. Ground…
$749,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go