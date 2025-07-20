Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chania
18
Chania
18
Municipality of Platanias
10
Municipality of Apokoronas
4
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
3 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
$874,463
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
