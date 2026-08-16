Apartments for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Chania
24
Chania
24
Municipality of Apokoronas
6
Municipality of Platanias
3
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36 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kolimbari, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kolimbari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Description of object: We offer a unique two-storey house right on the beach, with a five-ro…
$682,754
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive four-bedroom apartment (2 bathrooms and jacuzzi…
$916,238
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Description of object: Excellent investment potential We offer an exceptional four-bedroom…
$442,420
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Description of object: We offer a four-bedroom detached house for sale in Kissamos, Chania r…
$230,059
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Plaka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive three-bedroom duplex villa with a living area o…
$2,855
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$441,036
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Hera & Dias is located in a very convenient location far from the center of Chania. This pic…
$404,642
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Headline: Your Dream Home at the Aegean Sea – Just 30m from the Beach! Discover Aegean Br…
$329,644
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2 bedroom apartment in Plaka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive three-bedroom duplex villa with a living area o…
$2,855
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Kalyves, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Description of object: We present to you a 4-bedroom (3 bathrooms) coastal villa with a tota…
$630,806
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Plaka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive ground floor three-bedroom villa with a living …
$2,855
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive five-bedroom (4 bathrooms) maisonette with a to…
$1,06M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Description of object: A great opportunity for investors. We offer a stylish three-room ap…
$396,751
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
The residential building is located in a clean and quiet area of ​​Chrysopigi (Kubes), but a…
$445,106
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Hera & Dias is located in a very convenient location far from the center of Chania. This pic…
$433,545
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Atalanta
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive four-bedroom apartment with a total area of 148…
$916,238
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Description of object: Great opportunity for investors. We offer a modern two-bedroom mais…
$488,089
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer a luxurious five-room white stone villa with 4 bedrooms and …
$1,09M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
DescriptionThe residential building is located in a clean and quiet area of ​​Chrysopigi (Ku…
$427,764
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
This bright apartment has an area of 48.44 sq. m. The apartment is located in a quiet and co…
$289,556
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3 bedroom apartment in Máleme, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Description of object: We offer an off-plan 4-bedroom villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
$453,838
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Description of object: A great opportunity for investors. We offer a stylish three-room ap…
$452,696
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$451,892
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsivaras, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Tsivaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
$388,026
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
$874,463
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
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Property types in Chania Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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