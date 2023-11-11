Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
€405,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
€373,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kaliviani, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kaliviani, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
€865,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Saint George, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Saint George, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
€830,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
€375,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
€400,500
3 room apartment in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Kyparissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
The project consists of nine unique objects, each of which has many windows on all sides, wh…
€450,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4224 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €360.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€360,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4220 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €552.000 . This 136 sq. m. …
€552,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4218 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€380,000
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Property Code: HPS4216 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €300.000 . This 96 sq. m. f…
€300,000
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS4215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €220.000 . This 65 sq. m. f…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Property Code: HPS4214 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chania Center for €600.000 . This 152 sq. m. …
€600,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
€5,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kefalas, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€290,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Pavlos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€290,000
2 room apartment in Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment шы located in Kalyves village in front of the beach. There is a garden 600 sq.…
€295,000
2 room apartment with parking, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The apartme…
€370,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€370,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€223,000
1 room apartment in Sfakia Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Sfakia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
This apartment is located in Sithonia in Agios Nikolaos village, where people live all year …
€77,000
3 room apartment with parking, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale apartment of 178 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The apartme…
€842,000
1 room apartment with parking, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The apartmen…
€465,000
1 room apartment with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The apartmen…
€378,000
3 room apartment with parking, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 178 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The apartme…
€842,000
1 room apartment with parking, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The apartmen…
€435,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€465,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€378,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€435,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€842,000

