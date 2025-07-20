Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Chania
18
Chania
18
Municipality of Platanias
10
Municipality of Apokoronas
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
Leave a request

Property types in Chania Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go