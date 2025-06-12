Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
34
Municipality of Rhodes
19
Municipality of Thira
12
Thira Municipal Unit
12
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$5,07M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Skoutaros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skoutaros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese . The maisonette has 3 levels.Semi-ba…
$1,38M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,88M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$238,747
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, indepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional countr…
$679,766
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,03M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$307,623
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$2,07M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,80M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
$979,324
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agkidia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agkidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 111 sq.meters in Cyclades. Villa consists of 3…
$737,373
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

