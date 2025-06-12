Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
34
Municipality of Rhodes
19
Municipality of Thira
12
Thira Municipal Unit
12
35 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$898,673
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$5,07M
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$806,502
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Imerovigli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Imerovigli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Our new project, located in Mesaria, consists of twenty -five separate villas with private g…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Skoutaros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skoutaros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese . The maisonette has 3 levels.Semi-ba…
$1,38M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$4,03M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$4,03M
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$288,036
Close
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,88M
Close
Villa 1 room in Stenies, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
$502,335
Close
2 bedroom house in Kea Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Kea-Tzia, Grikoi, Detached house For Sale, 82 sq.m., In Plot 415 sq.m., Floor: Ground floor,…
$155,153
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vrontados, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vrontados, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in this stunning 2-bedroom villa…
$275,363
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mandraki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mandraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$518,465
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$238,747
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2…
$691,287
Close
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,03M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$414,772
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$307,623
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$898,673
Close
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 3 l…
$443,576
Close
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$806,502
Close
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one storeroom.…
$864,109
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$2,07M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Panagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Panagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consis…
$184,343
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gavrio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$553,030
Close
Villa 10 bedrooms in Samos, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms.1st…
$1,96M
Close
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,80M
Close
Castle in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Castle
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Area 541 m²
For sale in the old town of Rhodes and specifically in the Colloquium area, a unique and rar…
$842,178
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
$979,324
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades . The maisonette has 2 l…
$460,858
Close
