Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Wuppertal
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Wuppertal, Germany

;
apartment buildings
4
5 properties total found
Revenue house 371 m² in Wuppertal, Germany
Revenue house 371 m²
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
Full description:Apartment house with excellent location in the area.near Schwebebahn statio…
$488,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Commercial property 480 m² in Wuppertal, Germany
Commercial property 480 m²
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment house in Wuppertal is a stable investment object with already formed rental fl…
$396,774
Leave a request
Investment Property in 42105 Wuppertal, Germany in Wuppertal, Germany
Investment Property in 42105 Wuppertal, Germany
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 4
Income-generating residential building for sale in the vibrant city of Wuppertal, North Rhin…
$633,161
Leave a request
Revenue house 656 m² in Wuppertal, Germany
Revenue house 656 m²
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment house for sale in 42117 Wuppertal, built in 1973 / renovated in 2020 with reinforc…
$925,540
Leave a request
Revenue house 446 m² in Wuppertal, Germany
Revenue house 446 m²
Wuppertal, Germany
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 4
Promoting the farmhouse in 42117 Wuppertal 1973 year posters / 2020 renovated with iron conc…
$969,942
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go