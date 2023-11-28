Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Lower Saxony

Commercial real estate in Lower Saxony, Germany

Samtgemeinde Grafschaft Hoya
5
Wilhelmshaven
4
Samtgemeinde Nord-Elm
3
28 properties total found
Commercial in Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
Area 4 900 m²
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 464 m²
€1,60M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 256 m²
€980,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 272 m²
€980,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
Area 3 100 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
Area 2 100 m²
€650,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 3 051 m²
€2,20M
Leave a request
Commercial in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Commercial
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Retail facility in the heart of Lower Saxony, Germany.A retail facility for sale - a superma…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Commercial
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shopping center in the easternmost part of Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - a shoppin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial in Salzgitter, Germany
Commercial
Salzgitter, Germany
The property is located in a large city in the South-East of Lower Saxony. It is the third l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Supermarket in Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with a tenant.The lease i…
€3,25M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Cuxhaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Cuxhaven, Germany
Supermarket in the district of Cuxhaven, Germany.The object is located in a small resort tow…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Commercial in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 093 m²
Germany Lower Saxony. Bad Bodentayh Supermarket in the city center Location: Bad Botentaikh …
€1,61M
Leave a request
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 5 384 m²
Germany Lower Saxony. Braunschweig A large new hotel 4 **** Huge, new hotel 4 **** in the ve…
€30,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 676 m²
Germany Lower Saxony.Hildesheim Shopping Complex Shopping complex, consisting of two one-sto…
€1,67M
Leave a request
Shop in Lower Saxony, Germany
Shop
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
Germany Land Lower Saxony of Stadthagen Shop on a pedestrian street Commercial building in t…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 150 m²
Germany Land Lower Saxony.Wishhaven A building supermarket A building commercial building fo…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Commercial in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 2 627 m²
Germany Land Lower Saxony Bad Nendorf Shopping Center and Apartments Commercial Center in th…
€3,45M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 085 m²
Germany Lower Saxony Land, Hanover District.Spring Supermarket Penny Commercial building, lo…
€1,58M
Leave a request
Hotel in Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Hanover Hotel 3.5 * near the parks A successfully operati…
€3,65M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 085 m²
Germany Earth Lower Saxony district Hanover, Springe Penny supermarket 20km from Hanover Com…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Commercial in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 5 764 m²
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Business Center Commercial Facility: A business center co…
€2,38M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 235 m²
Germany Lower Saxony New Netto Supermarket A new commercial building under construction in t…
€2,54M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 498 m²
Germany Federal Land Lower Saxony of Hexter Supermarket Edeka ( 23.7% per annum ) Commercial…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 1 050 m²
Germany Federal Land Lower Saxony Netto Supermarket (12.5 % per annum) Commercial building f…
€1,63M
Leave a request
Commercial in Salzgitter, Germany
Commercial
Salzgitter, Germany
Shopping center in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony.Shopping center, residential and office buildi…
€13,10M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop with rent
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
The object for sale is a shopping center with a diverse composition of tenants. It consists …
€16,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 3 710 m²
Rental income per year: 590,000 € Income per month: 49 167 € Year of construction: 2017 Prof…
€8,50M
Leave a request

Property types in Lower Saxony

shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir