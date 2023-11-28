Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

Pirmasens
4
11 properties total found
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement in Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
€250,000
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement in Petersberg, Germany
Commercial with double glazed windows, with garage, with basement
Petersberg, Germany
Number of floors 1
Large industrial hall for sale at 66953 Pirmasens ( 66989 Petersberg )   Warehouse, garage…
€650,000
Commercial 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Investment 4 units approx. 308m ² rental space! ECDATA Property type: investment 4 apartme…
€319,000
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€519,000
Investment in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 12 500 m²
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
€4,10M
Shop with parking in Mommenheim, Germany
Shop with parking
Mommenheim, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
The REWE supermarket and the DM drogue store in the federal state of Reynalad-Pfalz- in the …
€13,40M
Commercial in Montabaur, Germany
Commercial
Montabaur, Germany
Area 4 937 m²
Rental income per year: 407 964 €Income per month: 33 997 €Land: 4953 sq. M. mYear Built: 20…
€8,15M
Commercial in Saarburg, Germany
Commercial
Saarburg, Germany
For sale a shopping complex in Trier-Saarburg, Germany.The facility was commissioned in the …
Price on request
Commercial in Baerenbach, Germany
Commercial
Baerenbach, Germany
Area 62 m²
Rental income per year: 6 593 € Income per month: 549 € Year of construction: 2022 Profitabi…
€180,625
Commercial in Kaiserslautern, Germany
Commercial
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Area 1 345 m²
Income from rent per year: 176,400 € Income per month: 14,700 € Land: 4558 sq. M. mYear of c…
€3,65M
