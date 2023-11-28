Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Berlin, Germany

hotels
5
investment properties
3
20 properties total found
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Land for sale in Berlin with an area of about 1,500 m2, including a building permit. O…
€5,50M
Investment 4 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
€4,00M
Investment 3 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
€862,000
Revenue house 28 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 28
Area 987 m²
Number of floors 3
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
€3,90M
Hotel 22 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
€3,95M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 118 m²
Rental income per year: 42,000 € Income per month: 3,500 € Profitability: 3.65% Euro / m ²: …
€1,15M
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
€12,50M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Berlin, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 500 m²
Germany.Berlin Shopping Center near the metro Big Shopping Center near the train station and…
€24,50M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Berlin, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 106 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Bad Einhausen ( Oenhausen ) Supermarket in the resort town Co…
€1,87M
Commercial with elevator, with kreditom ipotekoy in Berlin, Germany
Commercial with elevator, with kreditom ipotekoy
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 088 m²
Germany Berlin Office building with rental income Office building in the Prenzlauer Berg are…
€8,65M
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Area 7 460 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
€13,50M
Hotel with sauna in Berlin, Germany
Hotel with sauna
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 900 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
€19,60M
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Area 15 756 m²
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
€32,80M
Investment in Berlin, Germany
Investment
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 000 m²
Germany Berlin Investment Project in Berlin Offer for investors! Center Berlin, 10 min walk …
€35,00M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
A building built in the form of a strong array has a large number of advantages, for example…
€2,80M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 2 685 m²
Land: 1393 sq. M. mS cost euro / sq.m: 1 341 €
€3,60M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 87 m²
Rental income per year: 27,600 € Monthly income: 2 300 € Profitability: 4.25% Euro / sq.m: 2…
€650,000
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 1 043 m²
Land: 853 sq. M. mYear of construction: 1906 Cost of euros / sq.m: 5 275 €
€5,50M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 9 850 m²
Income from rent per year: 1 381 184 € Income per month: 115 099 € Land: 3627 sq. M. mYear o…
€35,60M
Commercial in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
Area 9 019 m²
Income from rent per year: 2 153 328 € Income per month: 179 444 € Land: 21211 sq. M. mYear …
€59,00M
