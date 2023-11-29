Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

14 properties total found
Office with parking in Schwetzingen, Germany
Office with parking
Schwetzingen, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building ( ) shopping and office space with long-term rental agreements on one of…
€14,20M
Shop in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Nettov chain supermarket in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people. …
€3,50M
Office in Aldingen, Germany
Office
Aldingen, Germany
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
To purchase are offered office space on the 1st floor in the new building - a branch of the …
€1,50M
Shop in Wolfschlugen, Germany
Shop
Wolfschlugen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
€4,20M
Commercial in Hoehefeld, Germany
Commercial
Hoehefeld, Germany
Area 5 642 m²
€23,00M
Hotel with basement, with sauna in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Hotel with basement, with sauna
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Area 2 975 m²
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …
€2,60M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Area 6 000 m²
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg, admin. Tübingen district, Lake Bodenskoye, Logistic…
€4,76M
Commercial in Pfedelbach, Germany
Commercial
Pfedelbach, Germany
Area 3 430 m²
Year built: 1940 Cost of euros / sq.m: 3,499 €
€12,00M
Commercial in Ulm, Germany
Commercial
Ulm, Germany
Area 686 m²
Income from rent per year: 80 580 € Income per month: 6 715 € Land: 4195 sq. M. mYear of con…
€1,36M
Commercial in Aichtal, Germany
Commercial
Aichtal, Germany
Area 21 643 m²
Rental income per year: 2,982,470 € Income per month: 248,539 € Land plot: 9125 square meter…
€60,00M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Area 5 720 m²
This unique commercial complex consists of a hotel with 55 rooms with a total area of 1,850 …
€6,65M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Bedrooms 49
Area 2 700 m²
This cosy three-star hotel with an area of 2,700 sq m is located in the picturesque district…
€4,70M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Bedrooms 44
Area 3 600 m²
This exclusive hotel is located near Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg. A feature of this place is…
€4,10M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Bedrooms 35
Area 5 000 m²
This 17th century ancient mill is located in the beautiful resort town of Schwarzwalde, 90 k…
€1,35M
