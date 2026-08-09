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Сommercial property in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

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hotels
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16 properties total found
Shop 1 990 m² in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Shop 1 990 m²
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 1 990 m²
Area: 7504 m2Year of construction: 2007Parking spaces: 95Total rental area: about 1990 m2, o…
$1,39M
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Commercial property 1 050 m² in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Commercial property 1 050 m²
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 1 050 m²
Avtoservis-Station of technical maintenance of cars.ATU is a company that offers car parts a…
$1,11M
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Investment 1 450 m² in Dessau, Germany
Investment 1 450 m²
Dessau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
$4,73M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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Commercial property 2 034 m² in Magdeburg, Germany
Commercial property 2 034 m²
Magdeburg, Germany
Area 2 034 m²
$3,63M
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Hotel 26 m² in Merseburg, Germany
Hotel 26 m²
Merseburg, Germany
Area 26 m²
Hotel rooms in a castle in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, the city of Shkopau. The cast…
$152,478
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Hotel 31 m² in Erxleben, Germany
Hotel 31 m²
Erxleben, Germany
Area 31 m²
Apartments in the castle in Bartensleben, built in the mid-18th century in the Baroque style…
$244,931
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Hotel 19 m² in Flechtingen, Germany
Hotel 19 m²
Flechtingen, Germany
Area 19 m²
Apartments in the castle on the water, located in a climatic resort in the commune of Flecht…
$133,945
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Commercial property 13 975 m² in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial property 13 975 m²
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 13 975 m²
Income from rent per year: 2 801 578 € Income per month: 233 465 € Land: 11461 sq. M. mYear …
$50,48M
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Investment 1 450 m² in Dessau, Germany
Investment 1 450 m²
Dessau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices (urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiotherap…
$4,76M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
$1,85M
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Commercial property 7 059 m² in Magdeburg, Germany
Commercial property 7 059 m²
Magdeburg, Germany
Area 7 059 m²
Land: 36246 sq. M. mS cost of euros / sq.m: 1 169 €
$9,07M
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Hotel in Hohenmolsen, Germany
Hotel
Hohenmolsen, Germany
Apartments in a castle in a park in Hohenmölsen, which is popular as a place for a quiet lif…
$139,429
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Commercial property 1 043 m² in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial property 1 043 m²
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 043 m²
Income from rent per year: 118 902 € Income per month: 9 909 € Land: 4795 sq. mYear of const…
$2,25M
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Commercial property 900 m² in Brettin, Germany
Commercial property 900 m²
Brettin, Germany
Area 900 m²
$2,53M
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
$978,716
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Commercial property 1 684 m² in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial property 1 684 m²
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 684 m²
$659,808
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