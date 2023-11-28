Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Saxony-Anhalt

Commercial real estate in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

11 properties total found
Investment in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
Investment
Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Commercial in Brettin, Germany
Commercial
Brettin, Germany
Area 900 m²
€2,30M
Leave a request
Commercial in Magdeburg, Germany
Commercial
Magdeburg, Germany
Area 2 034 m²
€3,30M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 684 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 3 000 m²
€890,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
€1,68M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 1 045 m²
Germany Saxony-Angalt.Gentin Supermarket Netto For sale a separate commercial building, leas…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 29 300 m²
Germany Federal Land of Saxony-Angalt Parking on the highway Commercial facility: parking on…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 13 975 m²
Income from rent per year: 2 801 578 € Income per month: 233 465 € Land: 11461 sq. M. mYear …
€45,90M
Leave a request
Commercial in Hecklingen, Germany
Commercial
Hecklingen, Germany
Area 1 043 m²
Income from rent per year: 118 902 € Income per month: 9 909 € Land: 4795 sq. mYear of const…
€2,05M
Leave a request
Commercial in Magdeburg, Germany
Commercial
Magdeburg, Germany
Area 7 059 m²
Land: 36246 sq. M. mS cost of euros / sq.m: 1 169 €
€8,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir