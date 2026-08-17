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Сommercial property in Saxony, Germany

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8 properties total found
Commercial property 3 200 m² in Niesky, Germany
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Commercial property 3 200 m²
Niesky, Germany
Area 3 200 m²
- I'm sorry. Without intermediaries - Commercial property on the border 59-900 (Zgorzelec/Gö…
$909,950
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch, Polski
Care Property with Long-Term Returns – Invest in Boxberg (Saxony) in BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany
Care Property with Long-Term Returns – Invest in Boxberg (Saxony)
BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
🔹 Established care facility with 56 units – 51 single apartments, 5 double apartments 🔹 Long…
Price on request
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Commercial property 5 000 m² in NeukirchLausitz, Germany
Commercial property 5 000 m²
NeukirchLausitz, Germany
Area 5 000 m²
Commercial building for sale, located in the heart of the commune of Neukirch (Upper Luzica)…
$1,42M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial property 2 480 m² in Leipzig, Germany
Commercial property 2 480 m²
Leipzig, Germany
Area 2 480 m²
$3,52M
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Commercial property 4 334 m² in Auerbach, Germany
Commercial property 4 334 m²
Auerbach, Germany
Area 4 334 m²
Income from rent per year: 108 589 € Income per month: 9 049 € Land: 4334 sq. M. mYear of co…
$2,39M
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Commercial property 5 350 m² in Torgau, Germany
Commercial property 5 350 m²
Torgau, Germany
Area 5 350 m²
$26,39M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 674 m² in Leipzig, Germany
Commercial property 1 674 m²
Leipzig, Germany
Area 1 674 m²
Rental income per year: 197,000 €Income per month: 16 417 €Land: 9895 sq. M. mYear Built: 18…
$10,45M
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Hotel 34 m² in Uhyst Spree Delni Wujezd, Germany
Hotel 34 m²
Uhyst Spree Delni Wujezd, Germany
Area 34 m²
Apartments in a five-storey castle residence in the village of Uist (an hour drive from Dres…
$199,035
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