Commercial real estate in Dortmund, Germany

Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 8 860 m²
Rental income per year: 1 136 324 €Income per month: 94 694 €Land: 28664 sq. M. mProfitabili…
€13,00M
Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 1 487 m²
Rental income per year: 231,600 € Income per month: 19,300 € Year of construction: 2021 Prof…
€5,30M
Shop in Dortmund, Germany
Shop
Dortmund, Germany
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…
€2,52M
Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 5 299 m²
Income from rent per year: 768,240 € Income per month: 64,020 € Land: 6202 sq. mYear of cons…
€11,00M
Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 2 448 m²
Income from rent per year: 138 516 € Income per month: 11 543 € Land: 6740 sq. M. mYear of c…
€2,10M
Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 5 589 m²
Rental income per year: 688 381 € Income per month: 57 365 € Land plot: 8579 sq. mYear built…
€11,80M
