Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Bavaria

Commercial real estate in Bavaria, Germany

Munich
16
57 properties total found
Hotel 270 rooms in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Rooms 270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
€59,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Westerham, Germany
Commercial
Westerham, Germany
Number of floors 3
A plot with permission to build a residential building or two residential buildings - 1 or 2…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 15 rooms in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
€5,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
€1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house with parking, with balcony in Dornach, Germany
Revenue house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
Area 1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
€12,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Unterkirchberg, Germany
Shop
Unterkirchberg, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New network supermarket ( delivery - 2021 ) in Ulm with a long-term lease. Total area: ab…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 40 m²
Rental income per year: 15 600 €Income per month: 1,300 €Profitability: 4.44%Euro / sq.m ren…
€351,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Bayreuth, Germany
Commercial
Bayreuth, Germany
Area 19 000 m²
€37,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Rosenheim, Germany
Commercial
Rosenheim, Germany
Area 15 353 m²
€47,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 4 493 m²
€34,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 713 m²
Rental income per year: 253 606 €Income per month: 21 134 €Land: 190 sq. M. mYear Built: 187…
€15,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany
Commercial
Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany
Area 362 m²
Euro / m2: 7 256 €
€2,63M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 26 492 m²
Rental income per year: 5 813 913 €Income per month: 484,493 €Land: 30391 sq. M. mYear Built…
€161,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Augsburg, Germany
Commercial
Augsburg, Germany
Area 6 240 m²
Rental income per year: 383,000 €Income per month: 31 917 €Land: 4476 sq. M. mYear Built: 19…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Ingolstadt, Germany
Commercial
Ingolstadt, Germany
Area 1 415 m²
Land: 1414 sq m.Euro / sq m cost: 2 615 €
€3,70M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 6 500 m²
Rental income per year: 160,000 €Income per month: 13 333 €Land: 8116 sq. M. mYear Built: 19…
€16,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 7 737 m²
Land: 1996.4 sq. M. mEuro / sq.m cost: 2 585 €
€20,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Ingolstadt, Germany
Commercial
Ingolstadt, Germany
Area 1 550 m²
Land: 1587 sq. M. mEuro / sq.m cost: 2 452 €
€3,80M
Leave a request
Commercial in Schweinfurt, Germany
Commercial
Schweinfurt, Germany
Area 6 474 m²
Land: 12044 sq. M. mYear Built: 1970Euro / sq.m cost: 1 081 €
€7,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Bamberg, Germany
Commercial
Bamberg, Germany
Area 930 m²
Rental income per year: 69,000 €Income per month: 5,750 €Land: 3213 sq. M. mYear Built: 2003…
€1,58M
Leave a request
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
€18,20M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 37 m²
Rental income per year: 12,600 € Income per month: 1,050 € Year of construction: 2015 Profit…
€403,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 33 m²
Rental income per year: 12,000 € Income per month: 1,000 € Year of construction: 2015 Profit…
€335,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
Area 1 532 m²
Income from rent per year: 142,800 € Income per month: 11,900 € Land: 4306 sq. M. mRentabili…
€3,15M
Leave a request
Commercial in Regensburg, Germany
Commercial
Regensburg, Germany
Area 1 756 m²
Land: 1512 sq. M. mYear of construction: 1920.197 Cost of euros / sq.m: 3 702 €
€6,50M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Munich, Germany
Shop with rent
Munich, Germany
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
€13,34M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in Munich, Germany
Shop with rent
Munich, Germany
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
€30,84M
Leave a request
Commercial in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany
Commercial
Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany
Area 8 435 m²
Land: 3332 sq. M. mS cost of euros / sq.m: 4 031 €
€34,00M
Leave a request

Property types in Bavaria

hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir