Commercial real estate in Munich, Germany

shops
3
16 properties total found
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
€1,35M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
€1,63M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Shop in Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
Area 600 m²
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
€4,10M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Shop with rent in Munich, Germany
Shop with rent
Munich, Germany
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
€13,34M
Shop with rent in Munich, Germany
Shop with rent
Munich, Germany
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
€30,84M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 292 m²
Rental income per year: 64,233 € Income per month: 5,353 € Year of construction: 1994 Profit…
€2,23M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 243 m²
The cost of euros / sq.m: 8 621 €
€2,10M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 1 729 m²
Income from rent per year: 208 632 € Income per month: 17 386 € Land: 510 sq. mYear of const…
€20,50M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 275 m²
Rental income per year: 50,000 € Income per month: 4,167 € Land: 550 sq. mYear of constructi…
€2,02M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 110 m²
Year of construction: 2000 Cost of euros / sq.m: 14 636 €
€1,61M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 225 m²
Income from rent per year: 20 640 € Income per month: 1 720 € Year of construction: 1982 Pro…
€1,08M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 154 m²
Rental income per year: 62,400 € Income per month: 5,200 € Year built: 1961Rentability: 3.11…
€1,99M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 1 300 m²
Year of construction: 1937 Euro value/sq.m.: 1,846 €
€2,40M
Commercial in Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
Area 417 m²
Rental income per year: 135,600 € Income per month: 11,300 € Year of construction: 1969 Prof…
€4,34M
Hotel in Munich, Germany
Hotel
Munich, Germany
€38,00M
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating in Munich, Germany
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating
Munich, Germany
Area 1 500 m²
This spacious 1500 sq m EDEKA supermarket is located in Munich, Bavaria. The area of the war…
€4,67M
