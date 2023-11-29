Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. North Rhine-Westphalia

Commercial real estate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Ruhr area
9
Dortmund
6
Moers
3
45 properties total found
Investment 200 rooms in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
Rooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
€8,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 425 rooms in Mettmann, Germany
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
Rooms 425
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number…
€100,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Hilden, Germany
Shop
Hilden, Germany
Area 800 m²
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 8 860 m²
Rental income per year: 1 136 324 €Income per month: 94 694 €Land: 28664 sq. M. mProfitabili…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Revenue house in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 4 750 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Pension for the elderly Nursery for the e…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale . Lea…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in Willich, Germany
Shop
Willich, Germany
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of ​​1300 m2, a super…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Building in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.The facility consists of 10 floors. The first 3 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial in Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
Area 1 487 m²
Rental income per year: 231,600 € Income per month: 19,300 € Year of construction: 2021 Prof…
€5,30M
Leave a request
Commercial in Alsdorf, Germany
Commercial
Alsdorf, Germany
Area 3 725 m²
Rental income per year: 562 710 € Income per month: 46 893 € Year of construction: 2022 Prof…
€14,20M
Leave a request
Commercial in Moers, Germany
Commercial
Moers, Germany
Area 1 487 m²
Income from rent per year: 225,000 € Income per month: 18,750 € Land: 6300 sq. M. mYear of c…
€5,30M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
€3,41M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
€3,43M
Leave a request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
€24,79M
Leave a request
Commercial in Essen, Germany
Commercial
Essen, Germany
Area 5 137 m²
Income from rent per year: 240,000 € Income per month: 20,000 € Land: 1398 sq. M. mYear of c…
€3,91M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 111 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land Duren Supermarket with a bakery Commercial building leas…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 110 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land, Munster Supermarket Penny Commercial premises for long-…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 835 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia, Hiddesen ( Detmold ) New Revenue House Commercial 4-story bu…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 483 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia, Varendorf Supermarket, Refueling, Car Wash Commercial Facili…
€3,46M
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 4 874 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land Dortmund Income House with Edeka supermarket Commercial …
€8,76M
Leave a request
Revenue house in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 800 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County, Reklinghausen District. Income House 12 …
€700,000
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 165 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia, Reclinghausen Supermarket Netto and a baker's O…
€2,49M
Leave a request
Commercial in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 020 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Netto Supermarket in Bochum Commercial Building after a quali…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 2 221 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Bielefeld Income House in the city center Income…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 973 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia, Detmold New REWE supermarket with parking New c…
€7,95M
Leave a request
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 1 419 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Netto Supermarket and baker Commercial Building,…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Revenue house with elevator, with yard in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Revenue house with elevator, with yard
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 699 m²
Germany Federal State North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen Student Hostel Student Hostel is just a …
€2,80M
Leave a request

Property types in North Rhine-Westphalia

hotels
apartment buildings
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir