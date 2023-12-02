Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Brandenburg, Germany

6 properties total found
Commercial in Wittenberge, Germany
Commercial
Wittenberge, Germany
Area 1 604 m²
Rental income per year: 96,886 €Income per month: 8 074 €Land: 7227 sq. M. mYear Built: 1996…
€1,43M
€1,43M
Established business in Falkensee, Germany
Established business
Falkensee, Germany
Area 2 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Additional services: Online display, remote transaction, existing management company, a poss…
€2,05M
€2,05M
Commercial in Bernau, Germany
Commercial
Bernau, Germany
Area 44 m²
Income from rent per year: 5 602 € Income per month: 467 € Land: 6402 sq. mYear of construct…
€160,048
€160,048
Hotel with elevator, with basement in Brandenburg, Germany
Hotel with elevator, with basement
Brandenburg, Germany
Area 9 500 m²
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg Castle Hotel 4 **** Awesome hotel-castle 4 **** just 1 hour…
€5,20M
€5,20M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Brandenburg, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Brandenburg, Germany
Area 5 211 m²
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg 4 Netto Supermarket Investment Package: 4 new Netto superma…
€8,94M
€8,94M
Commercial in Schoenefeld, Germany
Commercial
Schoenefeld, Germany
Area 8 202 m²
Rental income per year: 915,481 € Income per month: 76,290 € Land plot: 15771 square meters.…
€17,09M
€17,09M
