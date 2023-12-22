Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Hesse

Commercial real estate in Hesse, Germany

Frankfurt
21
40 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 50 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€8,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 55 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 55 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
€13,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale a residential and commercial building in the central district of Frankfurt. The …
€12,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Darmstadt, Germany
Shop
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 2 000 m²
€6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Reinheim, Germany
Shop
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
€2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 26
Bathrooms count 6
Area 645 m²
Number of floors 5
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Plot in Frankfurt am Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a bui…
€2,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
For sale is a plot for the construction of a residential apartment building in Frankfurt am …
€2,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 1 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Moerfelden, Germany
Commercial
Moerfelden, Germany
Number of floors 4
A large plot in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main for the construction of commercial real est…
€3,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Obernhain, Germany
Commercial
Obernhain, Germany
Area 1 600 m²
A large plot of ( about 1600 m2 ) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main i…
€850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 24 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
€4,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 62 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
€2,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 36 rooms in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
€7,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms with parking in Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms with parking
Eschborn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
€3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room with parking, with balcony
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
€5,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 84 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
€6,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Office in Obertshausen, Germany
Office
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious a…
€110,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment in Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …
€5,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 57 rooms with parking in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 57 rooms with parking
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 45 rooms in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Rooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
€4,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Office in Frankfurt, Germany
Office
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 72 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 72 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
€6,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Commercial in Darmstadt, Germany
Commercial
Darmstadt, Germany
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
€741,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Property types in Hesse

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir