Commercial real estate in Thuringia, Germany

Commercial in Goesselborn, Germany
Commercial
Goesselborn, Germany
Area 12 858 m²
Rental income per year: 308 537 €Income per month: 25 711 €Land: 60,000 sq. M. mProfitabilit…
€5,50M
Commercial in Goesselborn, Germany
Commercial
Goesselborn, Germany
Area 13 526 m²
€18,00M
Commercial in Erfurt, Germany
Commercial
Erfurt, Germany
For sale Network Car Service in Thuringia.ROI 5.39%Plot size 5.588 sq.mObject area 1.685 sq.…
Price on request
Commercial in Thuringia, Germany
Commercial
Thuringia, Germany
Area 3 508 m²
Germany Federal State of Thuringia, Schlajc ( Schleiz ) New shopping center New shopping cen…
€8,50M
Commercial in Urbich, Germany
Commercial
Urbich, Germany
Area 1 045 m²
Rental income per year: 112,932 € Income per month: 9,411 € Land plot: 5149 sq. mYear built:…
€2,22M
Commercial in Goesselborn, Germany
Commercial
Goesselborn, Germany
Area 1 058 m²
Income from rent per year: 112 625 € Income per month: 9 385 € Land: 4229 sq. M. mYear of co…
€2,17M
Commercial with garage, with garden, with heating in Erfurt, Germany
Commercial with garage, with garden, with heating
Erfurt, Germany
Area 1 625 m²
A promising option for investing in Erfurt, a four-storey house with an extra built attic is…
€2,60M
