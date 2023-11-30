Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

8 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Krakow am See, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow am See, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 10
Area 888 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
Investment 10 bedrooms in Malchin, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms
Malchin, Germany
Rooms 160
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 4
€295,000
Commercial in Schwerin, Germany
Commercial
Schwerin, Germany
Area 4 687 m²
Rental income per year: 327 427 €Income per month: 27,286 €Year Built: 1996Profitability: 5.…
€6,00M
Commercial in Neustrelitz, Germany
Commercial
Neustrelitz, Germany
Area 2 596 m²
Rental income per year: 124 457 €Income per month: 10,371 €Land: 8513 sq m.Year of construct…
€1,50M
Commercial in Goldberg, Germany
Commercial
Goldberg, Germany
Area 944 m²
Income from rent per year: 45,295 € Income per month: 3 775 € Land: 3751 sq. M. mYear of con…
€525,000
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Area 1 131 m²
Germany Earth Mecklenburg - Front Measurements of Malkhin, Demmin Commercial Building - Supe…
€1,61M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Area 3 907 m²
Germany Mecklenburg-Front-Measurement of supermarket investment package consisting of three …
€4,40M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Area 1 074 m²
Germany Earth Mecklenburg - Front Pomerania island of Rügen.Putbus NETTO Supermarket on the …
€2,00M
