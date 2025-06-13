Apartment in a new building Pala Varketili

  1. Realting.com
Telavi Municipality, Georgia
from
$33,000
;
4
ID: 21091
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/08/2024

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Kakheti
  • Region
    Telavi Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

About the project The Pala Group construction company presents a new residential complex, Your House, in Varketili, on Tsnorisskali Street. The residential complex includes 9 residential and commercial floors as well as a parking lot, a green yard, children's playgrounds, a square and well-equipped infrastructure. The project completion date is December 2026 The selection of apartments starts from 39.8 sq m Delivery condition: white frame In the process of construction, we use the latest, in accordance with modern standards, heat and water insulation, sound insulation, dimming and cooling systems. "Quality is our priority"

Location on the map

