Apartment in a new building Pala Varketili

The Pala Group construction company presents a new residential complex, Your House, in Varketili, on Tsnorisskali Street. The residential complex includes 9 residential and commercial floors as well as a parking lot, a green yard, children's playgrounds, a square and well-equipped infrastructure. The project completion date is December 2026
The selection of apartments starts from 39.8 sq m
Delivery condition: white frame
In the process of construction, we use the latest, in accordance with modern standards, heat and water insulation, sound insulation, dimming and cooling systems. "Quality is our priority"
Telavi Municipality, Georgia
