  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences

Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences

, Georgia
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
25
Leave a request
ID: 33163
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/01/2026

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the tranquility of untouched nature while remaining connected to the convenience of modern urban living. The breathtaking scenery in the preserved floodplain forest creates an ideal backdrop for a calm and luxurious life.

 

The vision for both conservation and the community recognises that the most effective protection comes from people who understand and value natural systems. Residents are introduced to Georgia’s remarkable nature while enjoying first-class amenities. The dynamic riverfront environment creates an unparalleled sense of flow throughout the development, offering residents continuous access to water-based recreation and the cooling and calming effects of the river’s presence.
 

Development Highlights:

  • Total Area: 590 Hectares of master-planned excellence.

  • Waterfront: 10 Kilometers of pristine riverfrontage & promenade.

  • Green Space: 310 Hectares of open nature and parks.

  • Social Infrastructure: Elite schools, world-class clinics, professional sport facilities, and security.

  • Luxury Living: Premium hotels, branded residences, designer shopping, and signature restaurants & bars.

  • Arts & Culture: Dedicated entertainment districts and spa & wellness retreats.

  • Luxurious single & multi-family townhouses, villas, and apartments.

 

The residential complex is where the city’s bridges symbolize more than just passage—they represent unity and continuity. Here, tradition inspires innovation, and every space reflects the warmth of Georgian hospitality. 

 

Available Layouts (Renovated):

  • 1-bedroom residence: 61.3 m² — price per request

  • 2-bedroom residence: 93.8 m² — price per request

  • 3-bedroom residence: 149.8 m² — price per request

 

Located in the Ponichala Managed Reserve, the project offers direct access to a unique biodiversity hotspot. This preserved forest ecosystem ensures that your views remain emerald green and your air remains pristine, providing a permanent natural buffer between your home and the city's bustle.

Location on the map

, Georgia

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Batumi, New boulevard
Batumi, Georgia
from
$74,450
Apartment building White
Batumi, Georgia
from
$56,950
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Batumi, Georgia
from
$350,000
Apartment building The Parallel
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
, Georgia
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 22
Spanish Quarter in Tbilisi This offer is for those seeking something unique, where a home means more than just walls! Introducing the "Spanish Quarter," a fresh residential and hotel complex located in the city's heart, boasting breathtaking views of the Mtkvari River and Old Tbilisi, just…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Apartment building White Square Gamrekeli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$130,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
„White Square on Gamrekeli“ A recently constructed residential property is underway in Tbilisi, situated in the heart of Saburtalo on Gamrekeli Street. The eight-story structure encompasses 41 living spaces and includes commercial areas. Access to the premises is available from Gamrekeli Str…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
Number of floors 5
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications