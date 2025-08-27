  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Riversajd Rezidens

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$115,000
from
$3,000/m²
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

Riverside Residences – life by the water. Verified by EMAAR.

On one of Tbilisi's most prestigious waterfronts, a new standard of urban luxury is being born – Riverside Residences, a residential complex from the world-renowned developer EMAAR.

Here, architecture, nature, and the rhythm of the city merge into a harmonious space for living and investing. Panoramic river views, promenades, light, and air become part of your daily comfort.
The complex offers luxury one-bedroom apartments, fully renovated upon delivery, where every detail is thoughtfully designed for a modern lifestyle.
Prices range from $115,000 to $145,000, making the project one of the most attractive offers in Tbilisi's premium segment. Convenient installment plan from EMAAR
10% — reservation (pre-sale, January 2026)
10% — upon contract signing (December 2026)
10% — June 2027
10% — December 2027
60% — upon property delivery (July 2029)
Completion of construction is scheduled for summer 2029 — you receive a finished, renovated property from a world-renowned developer.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

