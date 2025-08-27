Residential complex Riversajd Rezidens

Riverside Residences – life by the water. Verified by EMAAR.

On one of Tbilisi's most prestigious waterfronts, a new standard of urban luxury is being born – Riverside Residences, a residential complex from the world-renowned developer EMAAR.

Here, architecture, nature, and the rhythm of the city merge into a harmonious space for living and investing. Panoramic river views, promenades, light, and air become part of your daily comfort.

The complex offers luxury one-bedroom apartments, fully renovated upon delivery, where every detail is thoughtfully designed for a modern lifestyle.

Prices range from $115,000 to $145,000, making the project one of the most attractive offers in Tbilisi's premium segment. Convenient installment plan from EMAAR

10% — reservation (pre-sale, January 2026)

10% — upon contract signing (December 2026)

10% — June 2027

10% — December 2027

60% — upon property delivery (July 2029)

Completion of construction is scheduled for summer 2029 — you receive a finished, renovated property from a world-renowned developer.