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Houses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

;
Batumi
32
Chakvi
15
Kobuleti
12
kveda sameba
4
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284 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/2
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico is a premium townhouse with its own courtyard near the sea.300 mete…
$262,460
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a complex of premium townhouses in one of the most promising sub…
$190,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$133,200
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$219,784
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$202,068
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
La Villa — a new project that includes multifunctional premium residential villas.   Our goa…
$176,715
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The Riverside Home townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georg…
$125,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Secret Garden is a modern residential complex in the central district of Batumi, offering a …
$131,100
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
| 4. Hidden terrace for relaxation.   High-quality turnkey repair. Rehau windows, moisture-r…
$215,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$172,800
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$144,300
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential complex of only 15 townhouses on the mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the cottage village of Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and …
$180,000
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2 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a cozy townhouse in a modern complex Polo Villas, located in the Airport area, a 15…
$249,000
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and bright cottage for sale in the suburb of Batumi - Gonio (behind the fortress "G…
$230,000
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House 50 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
House 50 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 50
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
🏨 A new hotel for sale in Kvariati - just 10 km from Batumi!🌊 180 m from the beach on the Bl…
$1,30M
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 220 m²
Spacious villa for sale in the picturesque village of Chakvi 🏡🌊📍 Location: Chakvi (near the …
$120,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of t…
$737,700
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House in Batumi, Georgia
House
Batumi, Georgia
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a modern four-storey house in the center of Gonio 🏠🌊📍 Location: Gonio, downtown📐 To…
$430,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Autonomous Republic of Adjara

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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