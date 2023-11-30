Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

175 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,433
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€322,635
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Khelvachauri, Georgia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Khelvachauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€427,951
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea.  in…
€158,433
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,433
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€236,739
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,511
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
€218,162
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
€293,305
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Chalet in Kvirike, Georgia
Chalet
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 770 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,28M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
€364,111
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€364,322
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€331,876
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 7 rooms in Murmaneti, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms
Murmaneti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
€172,091
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Batumi, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
€227,633
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€223,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€186,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€96,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€200,317
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€318,687
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
€209,423
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€180,286
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€172,091
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€207,602
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€186,659
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€227,633
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€173,001
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
House with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
House with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 118 m²
€150,238
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
€118,369
Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

