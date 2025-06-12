Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
356
Batumi
36
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
212
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
10
42 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Attention! We present you the premium of the premium class of the Black Sea! the golden be…
$224,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
Your new standard of life and profitable investment! Survey
$161,460
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic vid…
$249,390
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 towhouses in a modern style.   surrounded by houses are t…
$253,261
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
3 bedroom townthouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, …
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
of the residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic …
$249,390
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,959
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
The new project from Batumi Investment. The prices are indicated in the black frame. This …
$211,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
The first hotel from Townhaus and Vil in Western Georgia. a complex of elite towhouses and…
$440,949
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate near the Botanical Ga…
$176,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate. In addition, our r…
$176,000
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 130 m²
Welcome to the unique world of comfort and profitable investments!Become an owner of real es…
$579,597
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic villa in the LCD " Batumi villas ". The main characteristics: Square: 183 m2 …
$183,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
A residential complex of only 15 townhouses on a mountainside with panoramic views of the Bl…
$249,390
