Houses for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

6 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Chakvi, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€197,382
per month
3 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Chakvi, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,070
per month
5 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Chakvi, Georgia
5 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
€321,320
per month
5 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Chakvi, Georgia
5 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
€229,514
per month
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chakvi, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€403,945
per month
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
€321,320
per month
