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Houses for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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villas
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15 properties total found
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 280 m²
Spacious house for sale with panoramic views in Chakvi 🏡🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi, Sakhino villa…
$243,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 220 m²
Spacious villa for sale in the picturesque village of Chakvi 🏡🌊📍 Location: Chakvi (near the …
$120,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Separately standing, two-storey villa in Chakvi for sale under the Key 🔑 Near Dreamland Oasi…
$850,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Villa Park Fantastic 4 bed villas for sale in Chakvi village 30 min away from Batumi. By mo…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 370 m²
Premium terraced villa for sale in Chakvi 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi (a quiet area with excellent…
$970,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Sedasia styley vila in Zakrыtom complexe pervo lines sea in Chaqui 🌊🏡📍 Location: Chakki (all…
$345,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The only completed townhouse project on the first coastline in Chakvi. The complex is locate…
$200,000
VAT
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
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5 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 293 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a complex of two residential buildings located on a plot of 1293 m2 of agricultu…
$500,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
CHAKVI VILLAS Construction location: Chakvi.  Between Makhinjauri and Kobuleti. 18 km from B…
$324,885
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3 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A ready -made new house with a upper terrace and its own territory for relaxation is sold. E…
$300,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you luxury villas in Chakvi on the Black Sea coast! The construction site of t…
$300,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
3 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
New two-storey villa with an area of 145.4 m2. 250 meters from the sea. The ceiling height i…
$360,000
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4 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Exact Address: Batumi suburb, Chakvi, 2 Abashidze Street (Grand Botanico Residence)? Two-sto…
$230,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you luxury villas in Chakvi on the Black Sea coast! The construction site of t…
$300,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
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