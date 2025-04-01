Houses for sale in Borjomi, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Borjomi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale in Bakuriani, near the 6th and 7th passenger buildings Total - 3 rooms, 2 …
$50,000
House in Borjomi, Georgia
House
Borjomi, Georgia
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 4
A 590 sq m private house with a 300 sq m land plot is for sale in Borjomi, Agmashenebeli 1a.…
$150,000
3 room cottage in Borjomi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
A three-room cottage is for sale in Bakuriani, adjacent to buildings 6 and 7 of the "Mgzavre…
$45,000
4 bedroom house in Borjomi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with land on the left bank of the picturesque Kura River - the main street of…
$197,000
