  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
356
Batumi
36
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
212
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
10
19 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
5 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
$3,70M
3 bedroom townthouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, …
Price on request
9 bedroom house in Dusheti Municipality, Georgia
9 bedroom house
Dusheti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storied 450 sq.m. private house for sale in 12 km from Bulachauri, in Tsiteli Klde village…
$320,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$511,074
4 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 340 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Saguramo, 5 rooms (4 bedrooms …
$670,000
6 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 585 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Bagebi, Kaklebi, on Uchaneishv…
$560,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$514,212
3 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
$451,717
3 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 262 sq.m. private house for sale in Digomi village, on Takaishvili str, located on…
$350,000
5 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
A house is for sale in Kobuleti with 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a kitchen, and a dining roo…
$220,000
6 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale a unique 4-storey house in Old Tbilisi - behind the hotel "Sheraton Metekhi", on Ge…
$845,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
$144,000
7 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
7 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storied 375 sq.m. private house for sale in Vake, on Tskhvedadze str, 12 rooms (7 bedrooms…
$550,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$520,790
House in Batumi, Georgia
House
Batumi, Georgia
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
House 112 sq. m, s / plot 272 sq. m, there is an orchard, figs, persimmons, grapes, and othe…
$157,000
3 bedroom house in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 175 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Mtskheta region, Gorovani, 4 r…
$150,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
$509,936
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied + attic private house for sale in Vedzisi, on Oniashvili str, 6 rooms (4 bedrooms,…
$400,000
