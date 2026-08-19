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Houses for sale in Kakheti, Georgia

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villas
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10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$397,287
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
$385,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Schuchmann Wines Château Villas & SPA is a wine resort with 120 ha vineyards, winery, hotel,…
Price on request
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Telavi, Georgia
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
Telavi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New trend of Agritourism. A smart & sustainable investment that brings pleasure to you an…
$345,000
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
A premium wine and tourism project founded in 2008 by a German entrepreneur in the heart of …
$400,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profi…
$330,000
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3 bedroom house in Kakheti, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Kakheti, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$585,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the…
$400,000
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Properties features in Kakheti, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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