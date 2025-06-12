Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
356
Batumi
36
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
212
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
104 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
RoyalResidence
$262,460
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Attention! We present you the premium of the premium class of the Black Sea! the golden be…
$224,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project   combines 10 separate villas in 2 and 3 floors with its own courtyard and p…
$140,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new unique investment project of suburban real estate in the most promising…
$188,000
Leave a request
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
In the resort town of Kobuleti, in its central part, not far from the sea and the city prome…
$130,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
$400,120
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
Our new project   combines 10 separate villas in 2 and 3 floors with its own courtyard and p…
$212,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$238,574
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
Your new standard of life and profitable investment! Survey
$161,460
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex of only 15 towerhouses on the slope of a mountain with panoramic vid…
$249,390
Leave a request
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 towhouses in a modern style.   surrounded by houses are t…
$253,261
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
$125,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Green Side Kvariati - cottage complex is located in an elite ecologically clean recreation a…
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
$3,70M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$154,275
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$370,160
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Buying a cottage in our village in Gonio is a profitable investment that provides a stable i…
$220,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome, the "Tsavkisi Park" project is located in the protected area of ​​Tsavkisi Valley, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$365,400
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request

Property types in Georgia

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go