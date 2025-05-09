Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

House in Tbilisi, Georgia
House
Tbilisi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
This area is 286.00 sq.m. Construction sheet No. 1 (under construction) Total area of 357.6 …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! A three-storey house on the Lees, close to the British…
$368,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
With exclusive rights !!! For sale in Bagebi, on Uchaneishvili Street, in a two-storey priva…
$450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 154 m²
Exclusively! A 2-storey country house in Bakuriani, near Tsriuli, is for immediate sale. New…
$160,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 m²
Exclusively, by MBG Group !!! Available for sale !!! Palace in Saguramo !!! At the end of Sa…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: Belize type private house for sale in Isani, on Gabriel Salosi Avenue. Total ar…
$70,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 844 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully renovated private house with furniture and equipment is for sale in Didi Dighomi. La…
$470,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for immediate sale in Didi Dighomi, 3rd district, total …
$150,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/3
Description: 1-room apartment for sale in Bakuriani. On the 1/3 floor of a newly built cotta…
$25,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Description: 1-storey private house for sale on the ground floor in Okrokana, in a populated…
$1,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Description: For immediate sale, near City Court and Toyota Center, newly constructed home, …
$350,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 4-storey private house on Mtatsminda, Gogeb…
$330,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Description: 2-storey country house for sale in Kveda Mukhattskaro, in a populated area, 4 k…
$39,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Description: 920 sq.m. land for sale, non-agricultural, small old, historical house - 100 m2…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Description: 2-storey house/cottage for sale in Saguramo, on the road to Zedzni Monastery. T…
$140,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for immediate sale, Tsavkisi, prosecutors' cottages, Tak…
$165,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: 1-storey, modern design country house for sale in Natakhtari, in a populated ar…
$92,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 784 m²
Description: 4-storey private house for sale at Digomi 8, near Tbilisi Mall. Newly built, mo…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale on Gomi Street, Abanotubani, old building, newl…
$400,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for immediate sale in Nadzaladevi, on Eniseli street, to…
$95,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for rent in Avchala, above the village of Gldani, in an …
$2,100
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale and rent in Bugebi, near Vaki Park, total area:…
$2,500
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Description: Two-storey house for sale in Tsavkisi. Located at the beginning of Tsavkisi, on…
$220,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: 1-storey private house for immediate sale in Didi Dighomi, near Imedi Clinic. T…
$256,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
It is for sale!!! Non-agricultural purpose!!! A modern three-storey house in Saguramo, in a …
$280,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied + attic private house for sale in Vedzisi, on Oniashvili str, 6 rooms (4 bedrooms,…
$400,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for immediate sale in Avlabari, on Pshavi Street, near T…
$160,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! House in Bulachauri, New Villas area. 30 km from Tbili…
$320,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Description: Three-storey, six-level house for sale in Saguramo, at the beginning of Navdara…
$530,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Listed for sale!!! One-storey, modern-style house/cottage in Tsodoreti cottages, close to th…
$210,000
Leave a request

