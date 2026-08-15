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Houses for sale in Batumi, Georgia

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villas
67
cottages
35
townhouses
46
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223 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/2
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico is a premium townhouse with its own courtyard near the sea.300 mete…
$262,460
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$133,200
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$202,068
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RECOM
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a complex of premium townhouses in one of the most promising sub…
$190,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Comfort Houses is one of the largest residential complexes in Batumi with an area of 5,000 s…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$219,784
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
| 4. Hidden terrace for relaxation.   High-quality turnkey repair. Rehau windows, moisture-r…
$215,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
La Villa — a new project that includes multifunctional premium residential villas.   Our goa…
$176,715
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The Riverside Home townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georg…
$125,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Secret Garden is a modern residential complex in the central district of Batumi, offering a …
$131,100
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a cozy townhouse in a modern complex Polo Villas, located in the Airport area, a 15…
$249,000
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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House in Batumi, Georgia
House
Batumi, Georgia
Area 300 m²
New spacious villa for sale in a gated complex in Gonio 🌊🏡📍 Location: Gonio (closed complex …
$280,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Experience prestigious living in Batumi with Comfort Houses, a new residential project combi…
$165,600
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale three-storey townhouse Polo Villas with an area of 119 m². The house has three bedr…
$248,000
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Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$144,300
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
🔥 Urgent sale of a house by the sea in Mahinjauri! 🔥Only 600 meters to the beach - the perfe…
$160,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
$230,400
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest profitably: Your freedom is our reality: 0% tax and visa-free comfort! Modern complex…
$267,490
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
House in Batumi, Georgia
House
Batumi, Georgia
Area 228 m²
Villa for sale in a closed complex in Gonio, Batumi 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Gonio (quiet sleeping are…
$291,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 3
The first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.A complex of elite townhouses an…
$322,124
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Comfort Houses by Batumi Villas is a modern 2 and 3 level townhouses complex under construct…
$201,600
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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