Houses for sale in Batumi, Georgia

villas
25
cottages
8
townhouses
21
71 property total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,094
Agency
AVANGARD
Agency
AVANGARD
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€321,945
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea.  in…
€158,094
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,094
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€236,233
Agency
Atlas property
Agency
Atlas property
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,189
Agency
Atlas property
Agency
Atlas property
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
€217,696
Agency
Atlas property
Agency
Atlas property
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
€292,678
Agency
Atlas property
Agency
Atlas property
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 770 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,27M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
€363,333
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€363,544
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€331,166
Agency
Atlas property
Agency
Atlas property
Villa 3 room villa in Murmaneti, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
€171,723
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Batumi, Georgia
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
€227,147
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€223,000
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€186,000
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€96,000
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€199,889
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€318,005
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
€208,975
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€179,900
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€171,723
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€207,158
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€186,260
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€227,147
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
House with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
House with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 118 m²
€149,917
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
€118,116
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€168,089
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€154,460
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€152,097
Agency
RECOM
Agency
RECOM

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

