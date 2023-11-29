UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Batumi
Houses
Houses for sale in Batumi, Georgia
villas
25
cottages
8
townhouses
21
House
Clear all
71 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
87 m²
2
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
6
3
130 m²
3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€321,945
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea. in…
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
2
€236,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
87 m²
2
€150,189
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
208 m²
3
€217,696
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
151 m²
3
€292,678
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
9
3
1 770 m²
3
€2,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
6
2
265 m²
3
€363,333
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
6
2
280 m²
3
€363,544
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
155 m²
2
€331,166
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
7
2
201 m²
3
€171,723
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
156 m²
3
€227,147
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
5
203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
5
179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€186,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
2
2
55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage. Start you…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€199,889
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
220 m²
€318,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
5
4
227 m²
€208,975
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
105 m²
€179,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
201 m²
€171,723
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
191 m²
€207,158
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
165 m²
€186,260
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
225 m²
€227,147
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
House with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
118 m²
€149,917
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
5
1
156 m²
2
€118,116
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
6
3
272 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€168,089
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
1
185 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€154,460
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
1
186 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses. It has a secluded…
€152,097
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL