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Houses for sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

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12 properties total found
House 10 bedrooms in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
House 10 bedrooms
Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 062 m²
Number of floors 4
$4,00M
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 400 sq.m new-constructed private house for sale in Saguramo, located on a 500 sq.m…
$190,000
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House in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
House
Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia
Area 300 m²
There are 2 houses on one land, the land is divided, water and electricity are connected, th…
$250,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Tserovani, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Tserovani, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A cottage is for sale in the Mtskheta region, in Tserovani, a 3-story private house of 350 s…
$200,000
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House in Saguramo, Georgia
House
Saguramo, Georgia
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied under construcion 74 sq.m. private house for sale in Saguramo, Akhalsopeli, locate…
$83,000
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5 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 581 m²
Private house for rent in Saguramo 1232 sqm land 581 sqm house 5 bedrooms 5 bathroom 3 …
$1,10M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 300 sq.m. private house for sale in Saguramo, located on 2000 sq.m. land, 6 rooms,…
$380,000
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2 bedroom house in Stepantsminda, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Stepantsminda, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied old private house for sale in Kazbegi region, Stepantsminda, located on 331 sq.m. …
$45,000
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3 bedroom house in Tserovani, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Tserovani, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A cottage for sale in the Mtskheta region, in Tserovani, a newly built 200 sq.m house with 2…
$250,000
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5 bedroom house in , Georgia
5 bedroom house
, Georgia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
$680,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
00995557100075 for sale saguramo green frame villas 230 m² 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 220 …
$220,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Mukhatskaro, Lisi view York Towers complex. The villa is close to the Lisi…
$430,000
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