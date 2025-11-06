Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Samtskhe-Javakheti, Georgia

Borjomi
4
Bakuriani
3
8 properties total found
House in Bakuriani, Georgia
House
Bakuriani, Georgia
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
Two beautiful properties (one plot) are for sale at the Bakuriani ski resort in Georgia. Loc…
$254,100
4 bedroom house in Borjomi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with land on the left bank of the picturesque Kura River - the main street of…
$197,000
3 room cottage in Borjomi, Georgia
3 room cottage
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
A three-room cottage is for sale in Bakuriani, adjacent to buildings 6 and 7 of the "Mgzavre…
$49,500
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Borjomi, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale in Bakuriani, near the 6th and 7th passenger buildings Total - 3 rooms, 2 …
$51,700
1 room Cottage in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
1 room Cottage
Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale in Bakuriani, apartment complex adjacent to passenger buildings 6 and 7. A…
$49,500
Cottage 6 rooms in Bakuriani, Georgia
Cottage 6 rooms
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story cottage for sale in Bakuriani Area: 127 sq m in black frame condition Location…
$120,000
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
6 bedroom house in 17, Georgia
6 bedroom house
17, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in the center of Bakuriani with a large plot!The house is completely ready fo…
$105,000
House in Borjomi, Georgia
House
Borjomi, Georgia
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 4
A 590 sq m private house with a 300 sq m land plot is for sale in Borjomi, Agmashenebeli 1a.…
$150,000
