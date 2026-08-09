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Houses for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

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14 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
A house is for sale in Kobuleti with 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a kitchen, and a dining roo…
$250,000
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2 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished and fully equipped cottage in Kobuleti is for sale. Two bedrooms. A summ…
$177,500
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House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 360 m²
Spacious house for sale with a huge garden plot in Kobuleti 🏡🌳📍 Location: Kobuleti, quiet sl…
$90,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular location in the resort town of Kobuleti, 100 meters from the sea and the city p…
$200,000
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House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
In the resort town of Kobuleti, in its central part, not far from the sea and the city prome…
$200,000
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8 bedroom House in Kobuleti, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
In a prime location in Kobuleti, in the area of the New Boulevard, a private house with a 40…
$175,000
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House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 210 m²
Distance to sea 200 m For sale is a detached private house, renovated and furnished - come…
$230,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in the cottage village Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and the…
$249,000
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6 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In the region of Georgia, in Adjara, Kobuleti, in the best location of the city, 200 meters …
$200,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house 150 sq.m and a separate house 100 sq.m in the yard.The total area of building…
$183,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the cottage village of Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and …
$180,000
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House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 315 m²
Spacious house for sale in a cozy area of Kobuleti 🏡🌊📍 Location: Kobuleti, Tamar Mepe St. (q…
$350,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Royal Residence Botanico is an elite investment property in the resort of Chakvi, which prov…
$205,000
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House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Distance to sea 50 m In Kobuleti, a detached private two-story house is for sale, in close…
$250,000
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