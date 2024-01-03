Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

House with furniture, in city center, with parking in Kobuleti, Georgia
House with furniture, in city center, with parking
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 210 m²
Distance to sea 200 m For sale is a detached private house, renovated and furnished - come…
€191,793
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kobuleti, Georgia
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an excellent home with all the facilities for a comfortable lif…
€136,995
House with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kobuleti, Georgia
House with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Distance to sea 50 m In Kobuleti, a detached private two-story house is for sale, in close…
€228,325
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kobuleti, Georgia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In the region of Georgia, in Adjara, Kobuleti, in the best location of the city, 200 meters …
€173,527
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€168,961
